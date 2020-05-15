Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 7.16% of Assembly Biosciences worth $34,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $650.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.26. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

ASMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

