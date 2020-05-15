Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Nordson worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,352,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $86,059,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 101.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 195,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $162.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.14.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

