Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,018 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.31% of Principia Biopharma worth $25,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 342.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,318,000 after acquiring an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 163,508 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Principia Biopharma news, Director Alan Colowick sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $50,458.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,763,069. 28.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ PRNB opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.66. Principia Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principia Biopharma Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

