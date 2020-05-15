Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606,702 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Ameris Bancorp worth $38,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 832.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 133,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 119,433 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 471,618 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, COO Michael T. Pierson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,850 shares of company stock worth $436,350 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

