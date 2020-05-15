Jennison Associates LLC Has $23.48 Million Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 50,198 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $23,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at $3,986,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,742,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,273,207.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

