Jennison Associates LLC Has $24.20 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 788,130 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Steven Madden worth $24,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after buying an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after buying an additional 57,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after buying an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 895,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO opened at $19.80 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.