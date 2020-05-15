Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $25.66 Million Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 310,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,655,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Trane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $6,526,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,722,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,896,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.08. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. TheStreet lowered shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.