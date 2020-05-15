Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.26.

REGN opened at $570.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $581.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

