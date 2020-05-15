Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 15,492 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $34,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

