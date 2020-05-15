Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 189,016 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Tower Semiconductor worth $24,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

TSEM opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSEM. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

