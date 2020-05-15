Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $25,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after buying an additional 45,668 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,454.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $603,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $100.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

