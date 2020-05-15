Jennison Associates LLC Sells 204,083 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 204,083 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $37,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 46,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 75.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $129.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 249.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.17.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

