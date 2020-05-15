Jennison Associates LLC Sells 24,019 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $29,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after buying an additional 134,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $357.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.