Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,906 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.24% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $25,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after acquiring an additional 188,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,906,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.