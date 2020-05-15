Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.47% of Fate Therapeutics worth $24,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 106,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $26.62 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.