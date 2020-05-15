JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded by HSBC

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of JRONY traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

