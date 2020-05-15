JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded by Main First Bank

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Main First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. HSBC lowered JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of JRONY stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

