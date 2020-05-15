JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JRONY shares. HSBC downgraded JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Main First Bank cut JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

