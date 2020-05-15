Jerry Delmar Hostetter Buys 5,000 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter bought 5,000 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,977.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

S & T Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The company has a market cap of $805.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.18). S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,766,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,546,000 after purchasing an additional 299,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $24,037,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,416 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

