Jewel (JWL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.24 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Jewel has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and $337.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.02001096 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00084848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00168009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,045 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

