JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 738,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE JW.A traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.82. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $467.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.74 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on JW.A. ValuEngine downgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

