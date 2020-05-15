Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

