JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

JST traded up €1.05 ($1.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €25.95 ($30.17). 85,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.02. JOST Werke has a one year low of €18.62 ($21.65) and a one year high of €39.60 ($46.05). The company has a market cap of $386.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.98.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

