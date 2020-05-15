JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Stake Raised by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,115,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,409,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,502,000 after buying an additional 873,721 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,838 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,878,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 64,040 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BBJP remained flat at $$21.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 145,208 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

