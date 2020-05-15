JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €2.80 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €2.80 ($3.26) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €2.25 ($2.62) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €3.08 ($3.58) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.90 ($2.21) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.74 ($3.18).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

