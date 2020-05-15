JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€3.70” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €3.70 ($4.30) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.74 ($4.35) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €3.10 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.68 ($4.28).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

