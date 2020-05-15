JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target to $18.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $10.50 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Janus Capital Management grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 134.6% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 7,371,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,256 shares during the period. Natixis Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Millie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.