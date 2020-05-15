JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s 8th Largest Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

