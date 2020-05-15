JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. First Command Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 283,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

