JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 94,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $216,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 11,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.