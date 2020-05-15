JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 5.55% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,888,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 861,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 383,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 65,050 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 322,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 64,047 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,091,000.

JPUS stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $81.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13.

