JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2,962.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,294 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

