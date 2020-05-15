Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Up 5.7% in April

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.02. 1,748,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,359. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $349.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

