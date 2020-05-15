Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.14 ($24.58).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

ETR:JUN3 opened at €15.40 ($17.91) on Friday. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €10.06 ($11.70) and a 1-year high of €31.34 ($36.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.87.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

