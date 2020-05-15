K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.68 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,995 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

