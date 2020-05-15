K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KPLUY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

K PLUS S AG/ADR Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

