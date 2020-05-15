Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th.

Kadant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NYSE KAI opened at $87.66 on Friday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $743,271.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,398.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

