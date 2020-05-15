Kadmon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,188 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,180% compared to the typical daily volume of 249 call options.

In other news, Director Cynthia Schwalm purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $43,848.00. Insiders have acquired 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 14,636,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,302,000 after buying an additional 1,470,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after buying an additional 1,374,003 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,205,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after buying an additional 2,205,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 266,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 19.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 363,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KDMN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,717. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $700.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

