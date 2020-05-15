Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KLDO traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,784. The firm has a market cap of $189.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

KLDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.