Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 401,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of KALV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. 61,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.52. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

