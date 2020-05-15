Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Up 5.8% in April

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,600 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 638,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 251,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,804. Kaman has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $831.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,514.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 898,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 277,951 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at about $5,439,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 294.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.