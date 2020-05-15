KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $87.23 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $87,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.94 and its 200 day moving average is $282.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

