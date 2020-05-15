KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Update

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other KAR Auction Services news, SVP Charles S. Coleman acquired 2,950 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Loughmiller bought 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $901,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

KAR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

