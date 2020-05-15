KARMA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $18.94 and $24.68.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $50.98, $5.60, $24.68, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.