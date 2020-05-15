KBC Group NV Acquires 2,331 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 298,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 107,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

