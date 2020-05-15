KBC Group NV Acquires New Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TEGNA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,373,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,970,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,331,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,406,000 after purchasing an additional 957,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,515,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGNA. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

TEGNA stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

