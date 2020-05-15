KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,479,000 after purchasing an additional 256,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,504,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX opened at $75.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

