KBC Group NV Buys 28,983 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of MEDNAX worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Cfra cut their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. MEDNAX Inc has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

