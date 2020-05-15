KBC Group NV Buys 757 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $148,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84,104 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $15,085,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

WAT stock opened at $180.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.76. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

