KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,925 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

